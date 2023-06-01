DENMARK — HIGHLIGHTS: one seed Denmark takes down five seed Wrightstown 6-5 to advance to the next round and keep their hopes off three-straight Division 2 state titles alive.
Eyeing a three-peat: Denmark wins nail-biter over Wrightstown in Regional Final
Posted at 9:44 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 22:44:38-04
DENMARK — HIGHLIGHTS: one seed Denmark takes down five seed Wrightstown 6-5 to advance to the next round and keep their hopes off three-straight Division 2 state titles alive.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.