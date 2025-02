APPLETON/GREEN BAY — In a huge Bay conference clash, the (17-5,11-1) Xavier boys basketball team won a thriller over (13-6,11-1) West De Pere, 65-63. Both teams now sit atop the Bay Conference.

In a non-conference Division 1 girls matchup, (21-1,16-0) Kimberly out of the FVA held off (15-5,14-2) Notre Dame of the FRCC to win 52-47. Papermakers' sophomore Haylie Dulas had a game-high 24 points.