Dominant second half lifts De Pere over crosstown rival West De Pere

DE PERE — (10-2,7-2) West De Pere won a thriller at home over De Pere a few weeks back and the (11-2,8-1) Redbirds made sure that wouldn't happen again on their homecourt on Tuesday night in a battle of two of the top three teams in the FRCC.
De Pere overcame a 9-point deficit in the first half and dominated the second half to win by 13 over West De Pere, 56-43.
Now, the Redbirds face (10-4,8-1) Notre Dame Thursday with first place on the line between the two top teams in the conference.
WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE!
