Division 3 State Tournament: Down goes one seed Waupun

GREEN BAY — The Waupun Warriors came into the Division 3 State Tournament at the Resch Center as not only the number one seed, but also the reigning state champs.

They hosted Milwaukee Academy of Science, the No. 4 seed and it looked promising early as the Warriors jumped out to a 18-4 lead. However, the Lady Novas would storm back to take a one point lead at halftime and they would control most of the second half to win 64-57.

The Lady Novas absolutely dominated the glass, out-rebounding Waupun, 60-44. The 60 rebounds were the most in a Division 3 state tournament game.

Lalani Ellis led the Lady Novas with a game high 22 points.

Mady VandeStreek had a team high 18 points (13 in the first half) to lead the Warriors.

Milwaukee Academy of Science will play Saturday for the state title game.