Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Division 3 State Tournament: Down goes one seed Waupun

The reigning Division 3 state champion, Waupun led 18-4 just minutes into the first half but in the end the Lady Novas stormed their way back to lead at halftime and won 64-57 to advance to the title game.
Division 3 State Tournament: Down goes one seed Waupun
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 18:24:09-05

GREEN BAY — The Waupun Warriors came into the Division 3 State Tournament at the Resch Center as not only the number one seed, but also the reigning state champs.

They hosted Milwaukee Academy of Science, the No. 4 seed and it looked promising early as the Warriors jumped out to a 18-4 lead. However, the Lady Novas would storm back to take a one point lead at halftime and they would control most of the second half to win 64-57.

The Lady Novas absolutely dominated the glass, out-rebounding Waupun, 60-44. The 60 rebounds were the most in a Division 3 state tournament game.

Lalani Ellis led the Lady Novas with a game high 22 points.

Mady VandeStreek had a team high 18 points (13 in the first half) to lead the Warriors.

Milwaukee Academy of Science will play Saturday for the state title game.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!