Denmark Vikings baseball dominates Jefferson; now one win away from 3-Peat

APPLETON — The Denmark Vikings are one win away from winning back-to-back-to-back titles.

On Wednesday afternoon they faced Jefferson, the team they beat to achieve their last two state titles and ended their season once again — only this time it was in a semifinal matchup with a 7-0 victory.

"I'm excited for the kids," Vikings head coach Bill Miller said. "They just put so much time and effort into it. They work hard in practice. They don't screw around, they know what's expected and get their work done to go home."

Jefferson pitcher Tyler Schroedl had a no-hitter going through four innings, but was pulled from the game. In the fifth inning The Vikings lit up his replacement Tyler Fredrick. In two-thirds of an inning he gave up five earned runs as the Vikings pulled away 6-0 after in the inning and went on to win 7-0.

Vikings senior pitcher Lucas Miller got himself out of a few jams in the early innings before settling down and shutting down the Eagles.

"Luke did a nice job, he got some strikeouts when he needed them," Miller said.

Miller's great pitching end up allowing the Denmark bats some time to wake up. Miller pitched 5.2 innings, striking out seven Eagles batters and giving up no earned runs. Jaycob Dittmer came into close the game out pitching the final 1.1 innings, giving up zero hits while recording a strike out for 3 of his four outs.

More importantly, after the third inning Miller gave his team a pep-talk to get them going at the plate.

"Just our mentality at the plate had to be a little bit better," said Lucas Miller. "Everybody on the team was swinging a little too early. We were all just lunging out."

Denmark faces two seed St. Thomas More for the title Thursday at 3 p.m.

