GREEN BAY — The De Pere Redbirds boys basketball team (21-3, 16-2) has done it again.

For the fifth straight year, they have won the FRCC title by defeating Notre Dame (18-6, 15-3), 82-59. The Tritons were aiming for their first FRCC title since 2005.

“You know, every year is special,” head coach Brian Winchester said. “The group’s a unique group. Yes, we’ve won a few conference championships, but for this group, this is their conference championship, and so that’s unique and special for them. I’m proud of them.”

De Pere takes down Notre Dame to win 5th straight FRCC title

De Pere took an eight-point lead into halftime and never looked back, no matter how many times the Tritons tried to force their way back into it.

Junior guard Will Krueger scored a game-high 18 points, and senior guard Noah Maniscalco made a huge impact in his return from injury with 15 points.

“Obviously it’s been my goal since I got hurt to come back and really play in a great game, and this is the environment I wanted to play in. I think we really did a great job as a team, not just individually, going back and taking the conference,” Maniscalco said.

The Redbirds earned a No. 1 seed in the Division 1 tournament and are ready for postseason action.

“I think we’re playing some great basketball right now. I think we can build on it, get some more momentum,” Maniscalco said.

Next up both teams have about a week off until they begin postseason play. The Tritons are also a No. 1 seed but in D2.

