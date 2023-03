MANITOWOC — The undefeated De Pere Redbirds dominated Marquette University 57-29 to advance to Division 1 State tournament down in Madison next week.

The Hilltoppers came into the game scoring 70 points per game, the Redbirds stellar defense held them to 41 less than that.

Redbirds senior guard Johnny Kinziger had a game high 18 points.

The Redbirds will likely be the one seed headed into the tournament, with their first game coming Friday and will find out who they will play on Sunday.