De Pere girls basketball hopes to build on last year’s conference title

DE PERE (NBC 26) — New year, same mission for the (3-1,0-1) De Pere girls basketball team — to win the FRCC crown.

The Redbirds girls basketball team won its first conference title since 2017 last year, and it has its eyes set on winning another FRCC crown, but also taking it one step further.

“I would really love a regional championship,” said senior guard Abby Tassoul. “I would love to one of those, but I think just having fun with this team, winning a lot of games would be awesome too.”

Senior starting guard Abby Tassoul is one of two seniors on the squad. She’s been playing varsity since she was a freshman. After losing two of their top three scorers from last year, all eyes are on her this season. So far, she's averaging 11 points and three assists per game.

“She’s a great leader, always hyping people up and keeping everybody going,” said junior guard Adeline Dwyer.

“What’s been really impressive is her taking on the senior leadership,” said Redbirds head coach Jeremy Boileau. “Vocally, being able to have those moments where she can take the player under her wings before it gets to me and really bring out that leadership.”

Tassoul cares dearly for the Redbirds program. When the eighth-grade team needed a fill-in coach for a game, she answered the call and led them to victory.

“It just felt great,” she said. “Obviously, I was in that position, so it was great to go back and coach.”

“That was awesome to see,” Boileau said. “A lot of our youth look up to her, and to take that moment and do a great job.”

She also likes what she’s seen from the underclassmen so far, as three of them—Aubree Fischer (13), Adeline Dwyer (10), and Allie Neuenfeldt (11)—are all averaging double figures in scoring.

“I think it’s great for them to step up,” Tassoul said. “That’s what we need from them. They bring great team energy, great team chemistry, so I think they’re just doing great.”

The Redbirds were undefeated in conference last year. However, they already have one loss to the FRCC foe Notre Dame, but they’re ready to put in the work and see where it takes them.

“Hopefully we can take it further than just winning conference—that’s our goal. There are some tough teams,” said Fischer.

