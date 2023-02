DE PERE — In a sold out crowd at De Pere High school, the Redbirds who are the No. 1 team in Division 1 hosted the No. 1 team in Division 2, the Pewaukee Pirates on Saturday night.

The Redbirds held on for a 70-63 victory and are now a perfect 21-0 on the season.

Pirates forward Nick Janowski led all scorers with 32 points.

John Kinziger led the Redbirds with 19. Will Hornseth had 15.