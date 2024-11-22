Collins' record-breaking performance lifts Notre Dame Academy to D3 state title

MADISON (NBC 26) — Notre Dame Academy made history at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday afternoon in the Division 3 state title game.

Not only did the Tritons etch their name in the history books by taking down Catholic Memorial 49-28, but senior running back Christian Collins had a generational performance to help lift his undefeated squad to victory.

Collins finished the game with 408 rushing yards, the most in a Wisconsin state title game at level. He did so on 39 carries and punched in fve touchdowns on the ground.

"I can't do it without my front line, obviously," Collins said. "They make the holes — I'm running and that's pretty much our gameplan."

The Tritons passed the ball only six times and rushed the ball 44 times. The Crusaders defense knew what was coming, but had no answer for the Notre Dame senior.

"He's going to keep fighting and keep getting better and the best part about it is he's a better player today than he was in Week 1," Tritons head coach Mike Rader said of his star running back. "He just kept getting better. Learning all the different things you that you need to do to be a great running back."

"Obviously, to have this performance in the state title game is phenomenal," Rader added.

Rader acknowledged this senior class was special. It was also personal to him: his son Andrew was an offensive lineman.

"I've been coaching some of these kids since second grade in youth basketball and soccer and all that stuff." Rader said. "To see it come all the way through Camp Randall is awesome."

The win marked Notre Dame's third WIAA state championship and first with Rader has head coach.