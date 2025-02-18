Chloe Seymour's overtime heroics lifts Marinette girls basketball to back-to-back NEC crowns

WRIGHTSTOWN — Last year, the Marinette girls basketball team took home their first conference title in program history.

On Monday night, the Marines took home at the very least a share of yet another North Eastern conference crown with a nail-biting 52-50 overtime win over Wrightstown.

The Marines were up 10 at one point in the second half, but the Tigers roared back into the game to force overtime. In overtime, the Tigers had the ball with under 10 seconds remaining in a tie-game looking for the win, but Chloe Seymour for Marinette swiped away pass and went all the way down for the game-winning bucket.

(19-4,15-2) Marinette can win the conference title outright with a win over Fox Valley Lutheran at home, or a (18-4,14-3) Freedom loss to Wrightstown on Thursday.