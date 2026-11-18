FREEDOM — The Freedom Irish are a perfect 13-0. They dominated a tough North Eastern Conference, cruised through the playoffs and finally got over the hump — punching their ticket to the state championship for the very first time.

The Irish are gearing up for the biggest game of their lives. And they aren't satisfied with simply making it to Madison — they want that gold ball.

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Chasing a gold ball: Unbeaten Freedom gears up for first state championship appearance

"Our goal wasn't to make it," said head coach Charlie Jadin. "The team goal was to win it."

For Jadin, who played for the Irish and is in his fourth year as the head coach, to lead the first Freedom team to state means everything.

"Six Level 4 (appearances), we finally get over the hump and we finally get there to know what it means to those past coaches that laid the foundation," said Jadin. "It's been special and there's just so much that went into the moment of winning the game on Friday and making it."

How dominant have the Irish been this season? They've won every game by 20 points or more. Jadin credits his team being able to handle any adversity thrown their way that has helped them put it all together.

"It just comes down to leaning on each other, trusting each other and doing your job, so it's been exciting," the Freedom head coach said. "That's been a huge difference for us with how we've played to this point."

The Irish defense has been elite this season, holding their opponents on average to 9 points per game.

"I think there's a relentless attitude, and it's shared among our defense that they want to make it difficult and they don't want to give up at any point," Jadin said. "That ability to lean on each other and trust that everybody is capable of making the plays when needed has been incredible to watch."

Their offense can get the job done through the air with junior quarterback Owen Henkel, who has thrown for 29 touchdowns, and on the ground with junior running back Axzil Eggert, who has punched it into the end zone 39 times.

"It's awesome," Eggert said of the offense. "It gives us our offense two heads, so, you know, run game is awesome. The linemen make holes, allow me to run, and then they give Owen time, so it gives our offense a dynamic look."

On Thursday they take on Lake Mills, a team they beat in Week 1, 40-0, for the D4 title. And Freedom knows they're facing a much different team this time around.

"We know that we preach to get better every week and obviously they're a great team so they get got better every week so we know that they're not gonna be the same team they were Week 1 so it's to come in level headed and prepare for a war."

Kickoff for the D4 title is Thursday night at 7 p.m. down at Camp Randall.

