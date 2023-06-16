Champs again! Denmark beats St. Thomas More in 11-inning thriller to win 3rd straight title

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — For the third straight season, Denmark is the WIAA's Division 2 state baseball champion.

The Vikings outlasted St. Thomas More 3-2 in an 11-inning marathon to claim the title. They become just the third school in WIAA history to three-peat in baseball.

The teams traded runs early, but no one scored again until the 9th inning when Denmark took the lead in the top half, only for the Cavaliers to tie it in the bottom half.

Denmark took the lead for good in the top of the 11th when Nolan Perry legged out a would-be double play, allowing a run to come home to score.