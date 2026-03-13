8 boys' high school basketball teams celebrated big wins in the sectional semifinals Thursday night and are now just one victory shy of clinching a spot at the Kohl Center in the state tournament.
Boys Hoops: 8 Northeast Wisconsin teams advance to sectional finals
Division 1:
(1) De Pere 79, Germantown 64
(2) Appleton North 63, (3) Marshfield 45
(4) Kaukauna 64, (9) Neenah 44
(3) Brookfield East 84, (10) Oshkosh North 80
Division 2:
(1) Notre Dame 78, (2) West De Pere 69
Division 3:
(2) Seymour 59, (1) Freedom 49
(3) Xavier 69, (1) Brillion 61
Division 4:
(2) Bonduel 73, (1) Kewaunee 72
(1) Howards Grove 57, (3) Roncalli 52
Division 5:
(1) Reedsville 69, (2) Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 49