"Bleeding orange and black": Ryan Bowers takes over "dream job" as Kaukauna boys basketball coach

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — For Ryan Bowers, Kaukauna basketball means everything to him. He played for the Ghosts and graduated in 2001.

He then became an assistant coach under the legendary head coach Mike Schalow, helping them win two state titles. Now that Schalow has retired, Bowers has been promoted to head coach.

“At the end of the day, you cut me open – I’m bleeding orange and black,” Bowers said.

As a player, Bowers helped Kaukauna reach its first state title his senior year. He says having Schalow as a coach meant everything.

“In terms of being accountable and getting your workouts in and striving to be the best you can every day,” said the new Ghosts head coach. “Those things have rolled into my professional life.”

During his high school playing days, Bowers knew he wanted to be a head coach. After two years playing at UW-Oshkosh, he left the team to pursue that dream.

“It’s crazy to think how surreal this has been right here, right now. I’m in that spot that started as a junior in high school, that whole thought process,” Bowers said.

He also learned a lot from Schalow as a coach. The biggest thing: the ability to have patience.

“Just realizing that the learning curve for some is a little different for others,” he said. “Being patient and letting it naturally occur is a big deal.”

To be the one to follow coach Schalow, Bowers says it’s incredible, it’s an honor, and that it’s humbling.

“Really excited, elated, all the emotions you could ever think of because it’s your dream job,” said Bowers. “To be able to come home, give back to a community that has given so much to you.”

Bowers said he’s never going to try to replace coach Schalow because he’s one of a kind, and it will take a village for the Ghosts to continue their success on the court. The team has had 22 straight winning seasons. However, the most important thing is building good young men.

“It’s not about myself or the coaching staff. It’s our job to help them be the best that they can be. We’ve got five seniors at this time who will be coming back next year, and we want to make sure they have an unforgettable experience their senior year,” Bowers said.

Bowers is excited for the opportunity to one day coach his two sons with the Ghosts, one who is in ninth grade and the other in sixth grade.

