Behind D-I Talent, Notre Dame Academy eyes return to Camp Randall

GREEN BAY — The last few years have been pretty special for the Notre Dame Academy football team. They won the D3 title two years ago, and last year they were runner-up in Division Two.

And with the top tier talent that they have returning, the goal remains the same to win a state title.

“We have a goal on this team and everybody knows it and at the end of the day we come here every day to accomplish that goal and it's to get to the state championship again and win it,” said star running back Kingston Allen.

The Tritons have some of the best talent in the state, including Allen who is committed to Wisconsin. He shined for the Tritons in 2025, rushing for 3,436 yards and 57 touchdowns — both state records.

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“To ask anybody to top what he did last year is being a little greedy,” said head coach Mike Rader.

The Tritons loss to West De Pere in the title game last season was their only defeat in the last two years and in his senior season, Allen just wants a title.

“In one game, if it requires 30 yards and one touchdown to win and we win, that's a success for me, but if it requires 500 yards and 8 touchdowns again, that's what it's got to be,” he said.

Then there’s senior Richie Flanigan who will be joining his brother James at the University of Notre Dame next year, who shines on the offensive and defensive line.

“He's going to go and dominate wherever he plays, and this year he's just going to do the same,” Allen said.

But a guy who burst onto the scene in 2025 is now senior tight end and defensive end Joey Massey. He’s committed to Iowa State to play tight end.

“I think that's a big part of my game is just physicality, just being able to physically dominate the guy across from me,” said Massey.

For a team that rushed 552 times and only threw 97 passes last season, this year they know they’ll have to get the pass game going to keep opposing defenses honest. Senior Jackson Bouthilet will be starting their first game, but head coach Mike Rader said there could be a few others who get starting reps this season.

“We do need to be able to pass, you know, like I'm only one man and the line's only another couple of men,” Allen said. “We need to be able to pass when it comes down to it.”

And while they have lofty goals, a huge non conference game at Neenah awaits them on Friday to open up 2026, one that will have big playoff matrix implications for the Tritons if they can take down a Division 1 team.

“There's no point in looking past that,” Rader said.

That game against Neenah kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, and you can watch it on The Spot, Green Bay 32.

