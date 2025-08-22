Bay Port and Notre Dame, reigning state champs, open Week 1 with victories

High school football in Wisconsin kicked off Thursday night.

A few local teams were in action, including reigning champions in Division 1 Bay Port and Division 3 Notre Dame who started off their 2025 with victories.

Bay Port 39, Middleton 36

The Pirates opened their season hanging on for dear life in a 39-36 victory over Middleton. Bay Port led 39-14 early in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals scored 22 unanswered points to make it a three-point game with 35 seconds left. Bay Port recovered the ensuing onside kick to hold on for the win.

Senior quarterback Matt Stevens accounted for five touchdowns — four passing and one rushing — and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Senior running back Brady Moon caught two touchdown passes and rushed for another.

Next up: Bay Port is at Kimberly in WACY-TV’s Sports Showdown Game of the Week on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Notre Dame 27, Kaukauna 20

The Tritons, who are were bumped up to Division 2 this season started in control, leading 14-0 in the second quarter on two rushing touchdowns by junior running back Kingston Allen. By the end of the first half, Kaukauna went on a 17-0 run to take the lead on a touchdown by Muhammad Jobe, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a field goal.

The Tritons kept feeding Allen, who is filling the large shoes of the now-departed Christian Collins, who is playing at Northern Iowa this season. Allen rattled off an 85-yard touchdown to make it 20-17 with little time remaining in the third quarter.

When the Ghosts responded with a field goal in the fourth quarter, Allen punched in his fourth touchdown with three minutes left. Kaukauna had a chance to tie late but turned the ball over on downs with 20 seconds left.

Other scores:

Crivitz 21, Chilton 13

Appleton East 35, Green Bay Southwest 14

De Pere 38, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Hilbert 46, North Fond du Lac 6

Plymouth 38, Menasha 12

Mishicot 35, Reedsville 24

Brillion 46, Sturgeon Bay 0

Lourdes Academy 42, Living Word Lutheran 14