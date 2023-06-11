BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK: Kaukauna softball wins third-straight state title

MADISON — It's a feat that might be almost impossible to top. 81 straight wins and three-straight state titles.

The Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts took down (then undefeated) Superior 4-0 to win back-to-back-to-back Division 1 state titles.

"This was the goal the whole time," said Kaukauna head coach Tim Roehrig. "Everybody asks about the streak, everybody asks about all this other stuff, the end goal was (the trophy). Kind of showing the state, we're a program that is going to continue to build and continue to put quality kids on that field.

The Kaukauna seniors have only known what it's like to win a state title. Their sophomore year was canceled.

"We've been working hard for this since we picked up a ball, it's just crazy," said Kaukauna senior Paige Miller. "You don't actually think it's going to happen until you're right here in the moment. All these feelings, it's just so surreal. I think these girls deserve the world and we deserve this and we worked our butts off for this, so it means everything."

Wisconsin Gatorade player of the year, Kaukauna sophomore Karly Meredith pitched a complete game shutout, only giving up 5 hits. Her senior sister Kally scored three times. Two of those times were RBI'S by Karly.

