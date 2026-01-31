Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Appleton North takes down Kaukauna, both teams now sit atop of the FVA

KAUKAUNA — The last time these two faced off (15-2,11-1) Kaukauna won on a buzzer beater. This time, a strong second half from the (15-2,11-1) Appleton North Lightning helped them win by double digits, 63-52. Both teams are now at the top of the FVA.

The Lightning had three players score in double figures, sophomore Matthew Rosplochowski had a team-high 17, while seniors Nathan Ramus and Will Sweeney each had 16.

Kaukauna senior Andrew Jensen finished with a game-high 21.

