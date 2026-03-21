MADISON (NBC 26) — No. 4 (24-5) Appleton North had a season to remember, making its first appearance in Madison for the Division 1 state tournament. Unfortunately, it ran into undefeated No. 1 (29-0) Wisconsin Lutheran, which is now one win away from its third straight state title after taking down the Lightning 68-61.

Appleton North fights valiantly but falls to Wisconsin Lutheran in Division 1 state semifinal

The Vikings took a 37-27 lead into the break, and Appleton North got as close as two points, but Wisconsin Lutheran’s star power helped them pull away at the end.

Wisconsin Mr. Basketball Zavier Zens had a game-high 21 points for the Vikings. Kinston Knueppel scored 20, and Kager Knueppel chipped in 17.

For Appleton North, senior Nathan Ramus, in the final game of his high school career, had a team-high 20 points.

Head coach Chris Kellett was more than proud of his Lightning squad.

“You know, this is a situation Appleton North basketball has never been in, never made it to sectional finals, never made it to state. I don’t know if people realize when North was built in 1995 to 2017, they averaged 5.9 wins a year, playing in a rugged league, you know, so I just wanted them to understand what they’ve done. Just take a look around, soak it in one last time. Brought all these fans out,” he said.

