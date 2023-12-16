Appleton North boys beat Oshkosh North for top spot in FVA, West De Pere girls hang on to beat Xavier

Boys basketball:

Appleton North 71, Oshkosh North 63.

Oshkosh North took a 39-30 lead early in the second half, but then the Lightning caught fire. They would go on a 23-2 run and never give the lead back to win 71-63. They now sit alone at the top of the FVA with a 4-0 conference record.

Abraham Tomori had 16 points for Appleton North.

Girls basketball:

West De Pere 46, Xavier 44.

The Phantoms hung on to win a thriller over the Hawks 46-44 in a Bay Conference clash. West De Pere moved to 8-1 on the season and now have a half game lead over New London for first place in the conference. Xavier falls to 7-3 on the season (1-1 in the Bay).

Junior point guard Faith Walder led the way for the Phantoms with 14 points. Madisyn Berggren finished with 12.

Sophomore Joy Krull led the Hawks with 14.

