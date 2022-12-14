Appleton East, Brillion both notch key early-season wins

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13 are listed below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alma/Pepin 60, Lincoln 36
Appleton East 81, Kaukauna 75
Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80
Arrowhead 72, Waukesha North 24
Auburndale 62, Stratford 48
Badger 70, Delavan-Darien 43
Baldwin-Woodville 64, Ellsworth 51
Benton 65, Albany 33
Big Foot 73, Jefferson 57
Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 32
Bloomer 52, Cadott 27
Brillion 79, Southern Door 31
Brodhead 84, Whitewater 53
Brookfield Central 57, Menomonee Falls 43
Campbellsport 60, Lomira 43
Catholic Memorial 76, Waukesha West 69
Cedarburg 76, Port Washington 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 80, Wayland Academy 54
Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Augusta 44
Columbus Catholic 76, Spencer 48
Crivitz 82, Kingsford, Mich. 69
De Pere 91, Bay Port 54
DeForest 82, Sauk Prairie 80
East Troy 82, Clinton 68
Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44
Fennimore 58, Highland 45
Flambeau 72, Lake Holcombe 56
Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Clintonville 40
Freedom 64, Waupaca 35
Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41
Green Bay Preble 57, Sheboygan North 56
Green Bay Southwest 61, Sheboygan South 49
Greenfield 81, Kenosha Bradford 50
Hartford Union 67, West Bend East 52
Heritage Christian 72, Saint Francis 55
Hilbert 54, Chilton 51
Holmen 76, Eau Claire North 58
Homestead 74, Slinger 49
Horicon 66, Rio 25
Hortonville 53, Fond du Lac 51
Hudson 61, Hastings, Minn. 54
Kewaskum 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
Kewaunee 79, Shiocton 70
Kimberly 52, Oshkosh West 40
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32
Little Chute 45, Denmark 41
Luxemburg-Casco 54, Wrightstown 49
Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65
Marathon 50, Edgar 40
Marion 47, Rosholt 36
Marquette University 87, Wauwatosa East 55
Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59
Mauston 63, Necedah 38
McFarland 75, Edgerton 56
Milton 63, Edgewood 54
Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 75, Milw. Washington 58
Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41
Milwaukee Pulaski 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 64
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 42, Cristo Rey Jesuit 10
Milwaukee Vincent 67, Milwaukee Juneau 64
Mineral Point 71, Prairie du Chien 34
Monona Grove 67, Monroe 53
Mount Horeb 65, Stoughton 57, OT
Muskego 71, Waukesha South 62
Neenah 66, Appleton West 61
Neillsville 69, Greenwood 29
New Glarus 76, Monticello 30
New London 48, Seymour 47
Newman Catholic 61, Assumption 44
Nicolet 68, West Bend West 40
Northland Pines 77, Hurley 51
Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 51
Oconomowoc 67, Mukwonago 64
Oconto Falls 76, Marinette 60
Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33
Oregon 52, Fort Atkinson 43
Osceola 59, Amery 33
Oshkosh North 56, Appleton North 55
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 60
Owen-Withee 89, Gilman 17
Pacelli 68, Iola-Scandinavia 53
Pittsville 54, Nekoosa 28
Port Edwards 81, Gresham Community 33
Prescott 64, Altoona 44
Racine St. Catherine's 57, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Reedsville 60, Random Lake 58
Rib Lake 64, Chequamegon 59
Richland Center 56, Westby 28
River Falls 73, St. Paul Central, Minn. 70
River Valley 63, Cambridge 56
Saint Croix Central 57, Somerset 55
Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29
Saint Thomas More 95, Dominican 77
Seneca 76, Weston 33
Shawano 61, Rhinelander 36
St. Marys Springs 74, Laconia 49
The Prairie School 73, Catholic Central 46
Turner 55, Evansville 40
Warren, Ill. 63, Juda 18
Waterford 71, Union Grove 60
Waunakee 84, Baraboo 42
Wautoma 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53
Wauwatosa West 90, Germantown 48
Westosha Central 76, Elkhorn Area 32
Whitefish Bay 61, Grafton 58
Wisconsin Dells 67, Lodi 58
Xavier 68, Menasha 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 54, Lodi 52
Algoma 57, Peshtigo 54
Almond-Bancroft 42, Rosholt 34
Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61
Aquinas 78, Holmen 39
Arrowhead 77, Waukesha North 24
Bay Port 45, De Pere 30
Berlin 72, Waupaca 27
Black Hawk 45, Weston 27
Brown Deer 52, Milwaukee Lutheran 44
Burlington 50, Westosha Central 36
Cameron 60, Cumberland 14
Cashton 55, Brookwood 51
Cedarburg 83, Port Washington 42
Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Wayland Academy 54
Coleman 42, Gillett 22
Colfax 59, Boyceville 21
Cuba City 82, Boscobel 63
Darlington 51, Fennimore 25
Delavan-Darien 63, Wilmot Union 44
Dominican 63, Saint Thomas More 44
Eau Claire Memorial 68, Eau Claire North 41
Elk Mound 47, Durand 38
Elkhorn Area 41, Waterford 39
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 42, Kewaunee 24
Galena, Ill. 71, Potosi/Cassville 39
Grafton 43, Whitefish Bay 41
Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41
Green Bay Southwest 81, Sheboygan South 45
Greenfield 59, South Milwaukee 32
Greenwood 58, Thorp 50
Hartford Union 81, West Bend East 45
Hillsboro 66, Bangor 44
Homestead 86, Slinger 34
Hortonville 81, Fond du Lac 58
Howards Grove 58, Reedsville 21
Hudson 58, New Richmond 39
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50
Janesville Craig 85, Madison Memorial 58
Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 70
La Crosse Central 67, Tomah 53
La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 36
Ladysmith 42, Ashland 38
Lake Holcombe 43, Flambeau 38
Lake Mills 56, Fort Atkinson 41
Lakeland 73, D.C. Everest 33
Lakeside Lutheran 55, Stoughton 45
Luther 58, Black River Falls 17
Madison La Follette 72, Beloit Memorial 64
Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65
Markesan 50, Fall River 43
Marshall 40, Jefferson 23
Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 34
Menasha 48, Wrightstown 39
Menominee Indian 67, Manawa 53
Menomonee Falls 69, Brookfield Central 66
Menomonie 49, Chippewa Falls 41
Merrill 67, Northland Pines 40
Milwaukee DSHA 62, Wauwatosa East 38
Mineral Point 74, Southwestern 31
Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24
Muskego 65, Waukesha South 28
Neenah 85, Appleton West 28
New Auburn 57, Bruce 27
Niagara 67, Crivitz 30
Northwestern 75, Spooner 19
Notre Dame 75, Pulaski 19
Oconto 67, Gibraltar 33
Oostburg 64, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42
Oshkosh West 60, Kimberly 58
Ozaukee 59, Kohler 51
Pacelli 56, Tri-County 16
Pewaukee 72, Greendale 47
Pius XI Catholic 86, West Allis Central 27
Prairie Farm 82, Birchwood 14
Racine St. Catherine's 61, Shoreland Lutheran 56
Randolph 63, Pardeeville 24
Rio 63, Montello 55
River Valley 46, Lancaster 44
Riverdale 59, Iowa-Grant 38
Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55
Saint Croix Central 55, Alma/Pepin 29
Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 37
Sevastopol 95, Sturgeon Bay 23
Shawano 62, Rhinelander 54
Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay Preble 57
St. Mary Catholic 68, Hilbert 18
Stratford 34, Loyal 22
Sun Prairie West 87, Madison East 67
Superior 56, Proctor, Minn. 52
Suring 51, Oneida Nation 46
The Prairie School 87, Catholic Central 26
Verona Area 88, Sun Prairie 28
Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 34
Waupun 63, Freedom 33
Wausau West 57, Xavier 47
Wausaukee 49, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Wautoma 46, Winneconne 44
West De Pere 61, Plymouth 41
West Salem 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21
Westby 65, Viroqua 29
Westfield Area 51, Omro 36
Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36
Wild Rose 75, Port Edwards 10
Williams Bay 54, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 48
Wonewoc-Center 54, Necedah 14