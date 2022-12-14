Watch Now
Appleton East, Brillion both notch key early-season wins

Appleton East cemented itself as an FVA contender with a win over Kaukauna and No. 2 ranked Brillion beat Southern Door to improve to 6-0.
Posted at 10:06 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 23:06:43-05

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13 are listed below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma/Pepin 60, Lincoln 36

Appleton East 81, Kaukauna 75

Appleton East 85, Appleton West 80

Arrowhead 72, Waukesha North 24

Auburndale 62, Stratford 48

Badger 70, Delavan-Darien 43

Baldwin-Woodville 64, Ellsworth 51

Benton 65, Albany 33

Big Foot 73, Jefferson 57

Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 32

Bloomer 52, Cadott 27

Brillion 79, Southern Door 31

Brodhead 84, Whitewater 53

Brookfield Central 57, Menomonee Falls 43

Campbellsport 60, Lomira 43

Catholic Memorial 76, Waukesha West 69

Cedarburg 76, Port Washington 46

Central Wisconsin Christian 80, Wayland Academy 54

Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Augusta 44

Columbus Catholic 76, Spencer 48

Crivitz 82, Kingsford, Mich. 69

De Pere 91, Bay Port 54

DeForest 82, Sauk Prairie 80

East Troy 82, Clinton 68

Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44

Fennimore 58, Highland 45

Flambeau 72, Lake Holcombe 56

Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Clintonville 40

Freedom 64, Waupaca 35

Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41

Green Bay Preble 57, Sheboygan North 56

Green Bay Southwest 61, Sheboygan South 49

Greenfield 81, Kenosha Bradford 50

Hartford Union 67, West Bend East 52

Heritage Christian 72, Saint Francis 55

Hilbert 54, Chilton 51

Holmen 76, Eau Claire North 58

Homestead 74, Slinger 49

Horicon 66, Rio 25

Hortonville 53, Fond du Lac 51

Hudson 61, Hastings, Minn. 54

Kewaskum 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50

Kewaunee 79, Shiocton 70

Kimberly 52, Oshkosh West 40

La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32

Little Chute 45, Denmark 41

Luxemburg-Casco 54, Wrightstown 49

Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65

Marathon 50, Edgar 40

Marion 47, Rosholt 36

Marquette University 87, Wauwatosa East 55

Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59

Mauston 63, Necedah 38

McFarland 75, Edgerton 56

Milton 63, Edgewood 54

Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Pulaski 67

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 75, Milw. Washington 58

Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41

Milwaukee Pulaski 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 64

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 42, Cristo Rey Jesuit 10

Milwaukee Vincent 67, Milwaukee Juneau 64

Mineral Point 71, Prairie du Chien 34

Monona Grove 67, Monroe 53

Mount Horeb 65, Stoughton 57, OT

Muskego 71, Waukesha South 62

Neenah 66, Appleton West 61

Neillsville 69, Greenwood 29

New Glarus 76, Monticello 30

New London 48, Seymour 47

Newman Catholic 61, Assumption 44

Nicolet 68, West Bend West 40

Northland Pines 77, Hurley 51

Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 51

Oconomowoc 67, Mukwonago 64

Oconto Falls 76, Marinette 60

Onalaska 80, La Crosse Logan 33

Oregon 52, Fort Atkinson 43

Osceola 59, Amery 33

Oshkosh North 56, Appleton North 55

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Stanley-Boyd 60

Owen-Withee 89, Gilman 17

Pacelli 68, Iola-Scandinavia 53

Pittsville 54, Nekoosa 28

Port Edwards 81, Gresham Community 33

Prescott 64, Altoona 44

Racine St. Catherine's 57, Shoreland Lutheran 40

Reedsville 60, Random Lake 58

Rib Lake 64, Chequamegon 59

Richland Center 56, Westby 28

River Falls 73, St. Paul Central, Minn. 70

River Valley 63, Cambridge 56

Saint Croix Central 57, Somerset 55

Saint Lawrence Seminary 51, Stockbridge 29

Saint Thomas More 95, Dominican 77

Seneca 76, Weston 33

Shawano 61, Rhinelander 36

St. Marys Springs 74, Laconia 49

The Prairie School 73, Catholic Central 46

Turner 55, Evansville 40

Warren, Ill. 63, Juda 18

Waterford 71, Union Grove 60

Waunakee 84, Baraboo 42

Wautoma 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

Wauwatosa West 90, Germantown 48

Westosha Central 76, Elkhorn Area 32

Whitefish Bay 61, Grafton 58

Wisconsin Dells 67, Lodi 58

Xavier 68, Menasha 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 54, Lodi 52

Algoma 57, Peshtigo 54

Almond-Bancroft 42, Rosholt 34

Appleton East 73, Appleton West 61

Aquinas 78, Holmen 39

Arrowhead 77, Waukesha North 24

Bay Port 45, De Pere 30

Berlin 72, Waupaca 27

Black Hawk 45, Weston 27

Brown Deer 52, Milwaukee Lutheran 44

Burlington 50, Westosha Central 36

Cameron 60, Cumberland 14

Cashton 55, Brookwood 51

Cedarburg 83, Port Washington 42

Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Wayland Academy 54

Coleman 42, Gillett 22

Colfax 59, Boyceville 21

Cuba City 82, Boscobel 63

Darlington 51, Fennimore 25

Delavan-Darien 63, Wilmot Union 44

Dominican 63, Saint Thomas More 44

Eau Claire Memorial 68, Eau Claire North 41

Elk Mound 47, Durand 38

Elkhorn Area 41, Waterford 39

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 42, Kewaunee 24

Galena, Ill. 71, Potosi/Cassville 39

Grafton 43, Whitefish Bay 41

Green Bay East 44, Antigo 41

Green Bay Southwest 81, Sheboygan South 45

Greenfield 59, South Milwaukee 32

Greenwood 58, Thorp 50

Hartford Union 81, West Bend East 45

Hillsboro 66, Bangor 44

Homestead 86, Slinger 34

Hortonville 81, Fond du Lac 58

Howards Grove 58, Reedsville 21

Hudson 58, New Richmond 39

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50

Janesville Craig 85, Madison Memorial 58

Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 70

La Crosse Central 67, Tomah 53

La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 36

Ladysmith 42, Ashland 38

Lake Holcombe 43, Flambeau 38

Lake Mills 56, Fort Atkinson 41

Lakeland 73, D.C. Everest 33

Lakeside Lutheran 55, Stoughton 45

Luther 58, Black River Falls 17

Madison La Follette 72, Beloit Memorial 64

Manitowoc Lincoln 73, Ashwaubenon 65

Markesan 50, Fall River 43

Marshall 40, Jefferson 23

Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 34

Menasha 48, Wrightstown 39

Menominee Indian 67, Manawa 53

Menomonee Falls 69, Brookfield Central 66

Menomonie 49, Chippewa Falls 41

Merrill 67, Northland Pines 40

Milwaukee DSHA 62, Wauwatosa East 38

Mineral Point 74, Southwestern 31

Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24

Muskego 65, Waukesha South 28

Neenah 85, Appleton West 28

New Auburn 57, Bruce 27

Niagara 67, Crivitz 30

Northwestern 75, Spooner 19

Notre Dame 75, Pulaski 19

Oconto 67, Gibraltar 33

Oostburg 64, Sheboygan Area Luth. 42

Oshkosh West 60, Kimberly 58

Ozaukee 59, Kohler 51

Pacelli 56, Tri-County 16

Pewaukee 72, Greendale 47

Pius XI Catholic 86, West Allis Central 27

Prairie Farm 82, Birchwood 14

Racine St. Catherine's 61, Shoreland Lutheran 56

Randolph 63, Pardeeville 24

Rio 63, Montello 55

River Valley 46, Lancaster 44

Riverdale 59, Iowa-Grant 38

Riverdale 61, Boscobel 55

Saint Croix Central 55, Alma/Pepin 29

Saint Francis 56, Milwaukee South 37

Sevastopol 95, Sturgeon Bay 23

Shawano 62, Rhinelander 54

Sheboygan North 64, Green Bay Preble 57

St. Mary Catholic 68, Hilbert 18

Stratford 34, Loyal 22

Sun Prairie West 87, Madison East 67

Superior 56, Proctor, Minn. 52

Suring 51, Oneida Nation 46

The Prairie School 87, Catholic Central 26

Verona Area 88, Sun Prairie 28

Waukesha West 73, Catholic Memorial 34

Waupun 63, Freedom 33

Wausau West 57, Xavier 47

Wausaukee 49, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Wautoma 46, Winneconne 44

West De Pere 61, Plymouth 41

West Salem 71, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21

Westby 65, Viroqua 29

Westfield Area 51, Omro 36

Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36

Wild Rose 75, Port Edwards 10

Williams Bay 54, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

Wonewoc-Center 54, Necedah 14

