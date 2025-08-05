After winning D3 title, Notre Dame Academy embraces jump up to Division 2 in 2025

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Notre Dame Academy football team is coming off a magical year in 2024, where they took home the Division 3 state title in Madison to cap off an undefeated season.

As they head into 2025, the Tritons have to navigate the loss of core seniors to graduation, and they were also bumped up to Division 2.

“They’ve seen it, now it’s their turn to go execute,” said Tritons head coach Mike Rader.

Last year’s undefeated state title run is in the past, and the returning Tritons are more than ready to create their own legacy.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said junior guard and defensive tackle Richie Flanigan. “We’re going to have to have some people step up, but we’re going to be really good this year and make another run at state.”

Hear from the Tritons as they discuss their excitement for 2025!

If the Tritons want another crack at the championship, they’ll have to go through stiffer competition, having moved up from Division 3 to Division 2.

“For us, we’re probably one of the smaller schools in D2, so I feel like we have to prove something, and I’m just super excited for that,” said senior QB Max Peirce.

The squad knows that it’s almost impossible to replace players like two-way star James Flanigan, who is now with the Notre Dame Irish, and running back Christian Collins, who finished his high school career with the fifth most rushing yards in Wisconsin history and is now at Northern Iowa.

“This year we kind of have to figure out who we are, and I think once we do that, we’ll open up the most potential that we have,” said Peirce.

Peirce will be a key piece returning for the Tritons. Last year, he threw for almost 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only five interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes in 2024.

“We’d like to be able to open it up more, and he knows that and he’d like that,” said Rader. “Every quarterback would like that, and we have some kids that we can throw to. I think he’s looking forward to the opportunity.”

Another thing not returning in 2025 is the old turf for their football field. They will be breaking in their new turf in Week 2 against De Pere.

“We were fortunate to have one of the first turf fields in the area a long time ago, and it saw its better days, so it’s pretty cool to go back out there on something new.”

The Tritons kick off their season on Thursday, August 21, at Kaukauna against the Galloping Ghosts.

