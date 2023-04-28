6 Northeast Wisconsin athletes recognized as WIAA top scholar-athletes

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has selected its top 32 scholar-athletes of 2023; six of which are from Northeast Wisconsin.

To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls are selected from each of the four WIAA divisions based on athletic and academic achievement.

“Each of these remarkable student-athletes has excelled in academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Fifteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date. All 32 scholar-athlete finalists have already earned a total of 294 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of nine letters per athlete, and we have not yet completed our spring sports season.”

More than 841 seniors were nominated for the 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award by 454 high schools throughout the state. Of the submitting high schools, three schools had a finalist for the first time in the 38-year history of the award.

Six athletes across three divisions in Northeast Wisconsin are 2023 finalists.

Division I Finalists

Dylan Dettloff, Sheboygan, Sheboygan North High School

Earned nine varsity letters in swimming and diving, cross country and track and field. The Golden Raider earned three individual sectional championships and received both his team and Fox River Classic Conference swimming and diving MVP award as a senior.

Paige Miller, Kaukauna, Kaukauna High School

Earned seven varsity letters in volleyball and softball. She received all-conference honors in volleyball and helped the Galloping Ghosts to two state champion titles in softball.





Division II Finalists

Madilyn Dogs, Kewaskum, Kewaskum High School

Lettered eight times in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She is a member of a state championship basketball team, has earned all-conference honors six times, and was a state finalist in track and field.

Joey Perry, Larsen, Winneconne High School

Lettered eleven times in cross country, basketball, and track and field. She helped lead the Wolves to a cross-country state championship, earned eight all-conference honors, and was a member of the back-to-back conference championship track and field team.



Division III Finalists

Mitchell Thompson, Kewaunee, Kewaunee High School

Received ten letters across football, wrestling and baseball. He won an individual wrestling sectional championship as a sophomore and an individual state wrestling championship his senior year.

Reese Rogowski, Wittenberg, Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School

Lettered eleven times in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. She earned all-conference honors six times and is a four-time conference champion in volleyball and won back-to-back individual sectional championships in track and field.



Athletes will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Sunday, May 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau, with keynote speaker Anne Marie Anderson.

A webcast of the awards ceremony will be available at wiaawi.org.

Since the program began in 1984, a total of 1,181 scholar-athlete finalists have been recognized. To read more about this year's finalists, click HERE.