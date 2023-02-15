4 local teams qualify for WIAA team state wrestling tournament

Northeast Wisconsin will be well-represented at the WIAA Team State Wrestling Tournament next month.

Kaukauna (Division 1), Bay Port (Division 1), Luxemburg-Casco (Division 2) and Shiocton (Division 3) all qualified for the tournament, which will be held at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison on March 3 and 4.

The Galloping Ghosts bested Hortonville in their sectional final, punching their ticket to state for the 11th consecutive year. The Ghosts are looking for their third consecutive championship, a rare feat.

Bay Port will join Kaukauna in the Division 1 tournament. The Pirates took down powerhouse Wisconsin Rapids, 36-31, to earn their first state berth since 2014.

Luxemburg-Casco will be making its 19th appearance at the team state tournament after taking down conference-rival Freedom, 44-22. The Spartans finished as the D2 state runner-up last year and last won a title in 2018. Their 19 state appearances are the second-most by a single program in WIAA history, trailing only Kaukauna (21).

In Division 3, Shiocton surprised No. 2 ranked Coleman, beating the Cougars 30-20. The Chiefs will be making their first team state appearance in program history, according to the WIAA's website.

WIAA wrestling will now shift to an individual focus for the next two weeks: Individual sectionals will be held this weekend, followed by the individual state tournament at the Kohl Center from Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25.