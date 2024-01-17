'1-2' punch of Ferge and Loberger has Fox Valley Lutheran basketball eyeing another NEC title

APPLETON — The Fox Valley Lutheran boys basketball team is off to an impressive start, 11-1 on the season and 9-0 in conference play. The Foxes won the North Eastern conference outright two years ago and shared the crown last year with Little Chute. Now they’re hoping to continue their great play and make it a three-peat in the NEC.

“It’d be great,” said senior guard Sam Ferge. “it’s something we haven’t really haven't done in the past that much and it’d be great for the younger guys and even the middle schoolers to see winning ways and try to replicate that when they’re here. ”

Leading the way for the Foxes, last year’s NEC player of the year, senior guard Adam Loberger, who is averaging 25 points and 8 rebounds per game.

“As a sophomore his game was primarily at the three point line,” said FVL head coach Jay Wendland. “Last year he developed his game a little bit more to go inside. He's been able to take kids off the dribble this year. Each year he’s added a little bit more to his game – a different element of his game which makes him harder to defend. ”

Then there’s Ferge, who is averaging 20 points per game.

“Sam has such great body control as he slices down the lane and his ability to finish at the rim and has been incredible this year,” Wendland said.

The two make up one of the most formidable backcourt duos in the Fox Valley. Their connection dates back to 7th grade.

“Obviously, we’re scoring a lot and doing well, but it's really nice to have somebody else to count on in the crunch time,” Ferge said.

“That 1-2 punch, watching the two of them feed off of each other day in and day out has been really fun to watch,” said the Foxes head coach.

The success the team has had over the last few years, they say is due to great senior leadership, but that trickles down from the top. Wendland has done wonders with the program since taking it over 4 years ago.

“Definitely shows us how to act, not on the court, but also out in the real world,” said Loberger. “it’s been a great three years so far with him.”

Wendland credits the players for buying in. The Foxes can go 3 for 4 in NEC titles with him at the helm of their program, but their focus is on getting better every day.

“We just know that there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done before we can entertain that question and possibility at the end of the season – but cool nonetheless to be in this position that we are today,” said Wendland.

Next up: the Foxes take on conference foe Marinette at home on Friday night at 7 p.m.