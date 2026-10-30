Green Bay West football coach reflects on program's historic season

GREEN BAY — This year the Green Bay West football program had a historic season, finishing with six wins and their first WIAA playoff berth in 30 years!

NBC 26 caught up with head coach Drew Brusoe, who just finished his fifth season at the helm of the Wildcats.

WATCH THE FULL ALMOST 10 MINUTE INTERVIEW WITH BRUSOE HERE!

Green Bay West football coach Drew Brusoe reflects on program's historic 2026 season

"It meant a lot," Brusoe said of the 2026 season. "It was a lot of hard work to get to this point. Coming in 2022, a lot of things had to get corrected. A lot of things had to get changed in terms of standards, accountability, stuff like that.

Before the Wildcats left for their first playoff game in 30 years, where they lost to Medford, the school held a sendoff.

"You guys saw the community came around like all, all of our feeder schools, even (Notre Dame Academy), which is, you know, very classy move on their end to show us support. It was emotional on the bus (ride). At least for me and a lot of the guys who have been here and even some of the senior group, you could tell like we were emotional just going through seeing how much support the community's come out and shown us this year.

Watch the full interview to hear how Brusoe has grown the program from being winless five years ago to making the playoffs and more.

