Green Bay seeking NCAA waiver that would allow it to play in The Basketball Tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay is seeking NCAA approval to compete in The Basketball Tournament, an event that typically features former college basketball players and offers a $1 million prize to the winning team.

ESPN says that Green Bay is seeking an NCAA waiver that would enable it to compete in this event rather than going on an international tour. NCAA rules allow college teams to make an overseas trip to play in exhibition games once every four years.

Green Bay athletic director Josh Moon told ESPN that the request was about providing the team more opportunities to play and suggested the prize money could go to a charity if the Phoenix happened to win the single-elimination tournament.

According to ESPN, Green Bay made the same request last year but received a denial that arrived too late for the school to file an appeal. Green Bay went 4-28 last year in the inaugural season of Doug Gottlieb’s coaching tenure.

The Basketball Tournament started in 2014 and often features teams of former college or pro players representing their alma maters. Carmen’s Crew, a team made up of Ohio State alumni, won the tournament last year for the second time.

This year's championship game will take place Aug. 3.

