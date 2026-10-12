Gamblers hockey returns to The Spot - Green Bay 32 this season

The Spot - Green Bay 32 and the Green Bay Gamblers are thrilled to announce, “Hockey Night in Green Bay,” a continuing partnership that will bring nine USHL hockey games to local fans. As part of the agreement, The Spot - Green Bay 32 (WACY-TV) will air nine Gamblers home games from October 2026 through April 2027. All games will be broadcast from the Resch Center.

“We are so excited to once again be partnering with the Green Bay Gamblers This upcoming season! At a time when more sports content is moving behind paywalls, we're proud to provide a free broadcast home for select Green Bay Gamblers hockey games. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering local programming that matters and giving fans across Northeast Wisconsin an easy way to follow their favorite hometown team,” Jaclyn Clark, General Manager for NBC 26 & The Spot - Green Bay 32, said.

“This year marks the Gamblers 33rd season in Northeast Wisconsin. Our longevity and success are due to the incredible support from our fans and businesses in Green Bay and its surrounding communities. The Gamblers are thrilled to continue their television partnership with NBC 26 and The Spot – Green Bay 32. They have been tremendous partners over the years,” said Jeff Mitchell President of the Green Bay Gamblers.

WHERE TO WATCH

Over-the-Air (OTA) Broadcast – Channel 32.1 Spectrum – Channel 83 (SD) & Channel 1013 (HD) DIRECTV – Channel 32

The first game will be broadcast on Saturday, October 24, when the Gamblers face off against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

FULL SCHEDULE

Saturday, October 24 - Des Moines - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 14 - Madison - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 - Team USA - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 - Muskegon - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 16 - Chicago - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 6 - Chicago - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, February 19 - Dubuque - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 19 - Omaha - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 - Cedar Rapids - 6:05 p.m.

ABOUT NBC 26 AND The Spot - Green Bay 32

NBC 26 (WGBA-TV) and The Spot - Green Bay 32 (WACY-TV) are the NBC local news affiliates and independent stations owned by The E.W. Scripps Company in Green Bay, Wis. Since 1996, NBC 26 News has been a pillar in the local TV community of Northeast Wisconsin. With a commitment to delivering comprehensive news coverage and fostering strong connections with its viewers, NBC 26 works to provide reliable and insightful reporting.

ABOUT THE GREEN BAY GAMBLERS

The Gamblers enter their 33rd season in the 16-team United States Hockey League (USHL), the top junior league in the United States. Players are strictly amateurs between the ages of 16 and 21. The team has won five regular season titles and four playoff championships. Dozens of former Gamblers have played in the NHL.