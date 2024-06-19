Green Bay Gamblers introduce Pat McCadden as head coach

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Gamblers introduced their new head coach on Wednesday afternoon.

After now former head coach Mike Leone departed for the AHL a couple of weeks ago, the team named associate head coach Pat McCadden as their head coach.

"The reality is that Mike Leone, he lit the fire in Green Bay again," said McCadden. "At this point, Mike's gone and I plan to carry that torch forward ultimately across the finish line for our goal of ultimately winning a championship here."

McCadden helped the Gamblers as a player win the Clark Cup in 2010 when he was a team captain. He also played at St. Norbert for two seasons, helping the Green Knights win a title in 2014.

'I can tell you people have asked me, 'why are you the right guy for the job?' You won't find anyone more passionate about Green Bay, the community, the fan base and ultimately the hockey team than me."

He might be right, McCadden admitted he had a Gamblers tattoo on his quad.

McCadden and the Gamblers have their first game of the season on September 27.