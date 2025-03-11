GOING DANCING! Strong 2nd half lifts UW-Green Bay to Horizon League Tournament Championship, NCAA bid

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth handed over the reins of an NCAA tournament team that was returning every starter to Kayla Karius.
And in her first season at the helm of her alma mater, she has them dancing for the second year in a row, as the No. 1 Phoenix took down Purdue Fort Wayne, 76-63 in the Horizon League Tournament Championship.
Tied at 40 a piece at halftime, the Phoenix dominated the second half outscoring the Mastodons 36-23. The UW-Green Bay defense locked the Mastodons down in the second half. After shooting over 50% from the field in the first half, Purdue Fort Wayne shot only 30% in the second half.
In the Horizon League Tournament Championship last year against Cleveland State, Natalie McNeal put up 32 points. Again the Mastodons on Tuesday, McNeal finished with 26 points and six rebounds. Callie Genke and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz both chipped in 10.