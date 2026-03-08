Only two teams from the Fox Valley punched their ticket to the girls state basketball tournament at the Resch Center next week.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SATURDAY'S ACTION!

Girls Hoops: Notre Dame and St. Mary Catholic punch tickets to the Resch Center

Division 1:

Notre Dame 69, SPASH 54

Notre Dame is back at the girls state basketball tournament with a 69-54 win over SPASH. The Tritons found themselves down by one at half thanks to a half court buzzer beater by Ellie Strong to make the game 27-26, but completely took over the ball game in the 2nd half.

After years of dominating Division 2 competition, this is Notre Dame's first appearance at the Division 1 state tournament.

Division 4:

St. Mary Catholic 58, Kewaunee 56

This was one of the best games of the season. Not only was the game tied at 30 at the half, but it went it overtime with a score of 52-52 when neither team could score in the last minute and half of the game.

Zephyrs' Brecken Britzke put her squad ahead with a go ahead basket to make it 56-54 with 13 second left. On the ensuing inbounds for the storm Gabby Stangel while dribbling up near midcourt had the ball bounce off her leg and go out of bounds, SMC took possession and hung on from there twon win 58-56.

The Zephyrs have now made it to the Resch in back-to-back years.

"We want to go back and win it obviously because last year we didn't make it that far and especially we have two seniors on our team,so I think it would be really big for them too," said junior Autumn Crowe.

Crowe had a game high 24 points for SMC. Stangel finished with 18 for Kewaunee.

Division 2:

Rice Lake 59, Shawano 45

Beaver Dam 67, Xavier 53

Division 3:

Oostburg 62, Winneconne 43

Division 5:

Fall River 58, Lourdes Academy 48

