From the Air Force to professional motorcycle racer: Kaukauna's Schumacher enjoying every moment on the track

When Zachary Schumacher graduated from Kimberly High School over a decade ago, all he knew was that he wanted to serve in the Air Force. Never did he think one day he would be a professional motorcycle rider competing at events like the one at Road America last weekend.

“Just the feeling of being on two wheels, the freedom of it, just a totally different experience,” he said of why he gravitated toward motorcycle racing.

For as long as Schumacher can remember, he’s been in love with motorcycles.

“I actually bought a motorcycle before I bought a car when I was 16,” Schumacher said. “I got a job at Shopko to pay for it.”

After graduating high school in 2009, he served in the Air Force with the 509th Security Forces Squadron.

“I wanted to see more of the world and I wanted to serve,” said Schumacher. “It’s always been really important to me to have a purpose in life, and for me at that time, that was my purpose I felt.”

Listen to Schumacher discuss his journey from airman to professional motorcycle racer:

Schumacher never really had a desire to race his motorcycle, but a year into his military service, he had the opportunity to ride at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in Illinois.

“It was pretty lifechanging at that point,” he said. “The streets become boring, and it was just a lot more fun to ride on the track.”

After he left the service, he converted his motorcycle to be a racebike, and from there he worked his way up the ranks to get his professional road racing license. He currently rides in the Stock 1000 and Superbike class.

“You kind of learn fast. I try to do every single round every year, as much as I could afford, and you just – it’s kind of like learning on the job,” the now Kaukauna native said.

Right now, Schumacher has to maintain his full-time job outside of being a professional racer. While the ultimate goal is for the sport to be his full-time job, he’s enjoying every second of being on the track.

“I never thought that I would become a professional, and I’m very thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had, and I’m very proud of where I’m at today,” Schumacher said.

