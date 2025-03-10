From Marquette track record-setter to St. Norbert football star, Van Vooren has NFL dreams

DE PERE (NBC 26) — After a stellar career at Peshtigo high school, Mitchell Van Vooren ran track at the NCAA Division 1 level at Marquette university.

After shining there for a couple of years and graduating, he traded in his track spikes for football cleats at St. Norbert and now he’s trying to make his NFL dreams come true.

“At the end of the day I feel like this is my calling,” said Van Vooren.

You wouldn’t expect a guy who is 6-foot-5 and over 230 pounds to be a NCAA Division 1 track star, but Van Vooren is an exception. He broke the Marquette record in the 400 meter hurdles and was named all-Big East.

At his size and speed, he says people always asked, “why don't you play football?”

“Got a Division 1 offer, so took it and ran with that, then once I got on campus as soon as football season turned around and was like dang, I still missed playing it,” he said.

Due to covid, Van Vooren got an extra year of NCAA eligibility so, he decided to scratch that football itch and find a place where he could run track and play football, ultimately deciding on St. Norbert.

“When you’re out here, you kind of feel a sense of peace out here being with all your friends and just playing the game you came up playing,” said the Green Knights receiver.

Adjusting to football again after four years off, he admits the process was a lot at first, but Van Vooren had over 500 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season, earning him first-team NACC honors.

“Maybe it took me a little more study hours than everyone else, but at the end of the day it worked out,” he said.

Now he’s making another adjustment, learning how to play tight end. That's where he thinks he will be best suited at the pro level.

“Just make sure I'm physical, I can block as much as I can,” said of the adjustment he’ll need to make making the move. “Just get my nose in the run game and just use my speed and show what I can do outside.”

Recently, Van Vooren had his pro day at UW-Whitewater and participated in the College Gridiron showcase. While he's a long shot to get drafted, Van Vooren says all he’s asking for is a chance to play at the next level.

“I think if I can get into the right coaching staff, I probably have the highest ceiling of anyone in the draft.”

