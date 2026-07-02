From backup to IFL star: Liam Thompson shines as quarterback for the Green Bay Blizzard

DE PERE (NBC 26) — New quarterback, same Green Bay Blizzard.

Last year, quarterback Max Meylor was named the Indoor Football League MVP and led the Green Bay Blizzard to a title appearance. But he left for the Arizona Rattlers in the off-season. The guy the Blizzard brought in to replace him, Liam Thompson, has proven to be just as good—evolving into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“Obviously the MVP of last year, he leaves; it's a big spot to fill,” said Blizzard offensive coordinator Matt Behrendt. “You see the results of what's happening this year, so it's been a good little replacement.”

Thompson, a 2024 grad from Division III Wabash, where he won three NCAC Offensive Player of the Year awards, was a backup with the Bay Area Panthers in his first professional season, but they decided not to participate in this year’s IFL season, so he needed to find a new place to play.

WATCH THOMPSON'S STORY HERE!

From backup to IFL star: Liam Thompson shines as Green Bay Blizzard QB

“(Blizzard head coach Corey Roberson) talked to a lot of the players from the Bay Area, and they said that this backup kid was like something special, like he had something in him, right, like he had a bright future,” Behrendt said.

Those teammates he had from the Bay Area Panthers, who are now with the Blizzard, were clearly onto something. His 70 total touchdowns, 42 through the air and 18 on the ground, lead the IFL. He's a big reason the team is 11-2 and in first place with 3 games left before the playoffs.

“Definitely ended up in the right spot, just, you know, winning culture, guys that are on the same page, and you know, there's a standard here, so it's just really good to be a part of that,” Thompson said.

It’s Thompson’s dual-threat ability that makes it hard for opposing defenses to prepare for.

“At first you don't realize it, but then once you see him on the field and what he's able to do, his playmaking ability, just how dangerous he is with the football, and when things break down, if he gets outside the pocket, he's very dangerous when he's on the move,” said his offensive coordinator.

Behrendt says Thompson has a high football IQ and his poise is contagious.

“He just takes it by the reins,” he said. “He's got the keys to the Bentley, you know; we like to put it in his hands.”

For Thompson, he’s just focused on bettering his game… to try and help the Blizzard come out on top this season after coming up just short in 2025.

“Just trying to continue to, as Coach (Roberson) says, climb the escalator, you know, just don't go down, just keep going up,” said Thompson.

Thompson and the Blizzard head down to Orlando this Sunday to face the Pirates… looking to go 12-2.