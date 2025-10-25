FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Reigning D1 champ Bay Port cruises past Appleton North to advance to Level 2

The high school football playoffs in Wisconsin kicked off on Friday night and quite a few teams from the Fox Valley and Green Bay area advanced to Level 2.

(3) Bay Port 41, (6) Appleton North 6

The reigning D1 champs cruised to victory at home on Friday night.

"We're 1 of 16 those teams left so we handled business tonight — really happy," said Pirates head coach Steven Jorgensen

Senior running back Brady Moon rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Matt Stevens ran for another, as the Pirates move on to face (2) Milwaukee Reagan next week.

"He's special," He kind of had the flu this week to —underweather, but you wouldn't be able to tell. He's a stud," said Jorgensen.

Division 1:

(3) Kimberly 28, (6) Fond du lac 21

(7) De Pere 28, (2) Neenah 27 F/OT

Division 2:

(1) Notre Dame 77, (8) Greenfield 32

(3) Oshkosh North 28, Marshfield 7

(2) New Richmond 49, (7) Ashwaubenon 14

(1) West De Pere 70, (8) Hartford 33

(5) Pulaski 23, (4) Milton 20

Division 3:

(3) Luxemburg-Casco 38, (6) Fox Valley Lutheran 36

(2) Plymouth 42, (7) Marinette 14

Division 4:

(1) Winneconne 71, (8) Milw. North 0

(4) Altoona 54, Seymour 34

(6) Wrightstown 27, (3) Oconto Falls 12

(2) Freedom 28, Kettle Morain Lutheran 0

(2) Little Chute 40, (7) Ripon 2

Division 5:

(5) Spencer/Columbus Catholic 31, (4) New Holstein 12

(1) Grantsburg 38, (8) Laconia 9

(1) Mayville 41, (8) Chilton 0

(4) Winnebago Lutheran 42, (5) Arcadia 26

Division 6:

(3) Bonduel 49, (6) St. Mary Catholic 21

(2) Kewaunee, 36, (7) Marathon 6

(3) St. Mary's Springs 17, (6) Lomira 14

(1) Manitowoc Lutheran 44, (8) Waterloo 6

Division 7:

(1) Lourdes Academy 33, (8) Shiocton 0

(2) Hilbert 35, (7) Pittsville 8

(2) Roncalli 40, (7) Royall 8

(3) Coleman 44, (6) Randolph 6

