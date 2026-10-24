Friday Night Blitz: Northeast Wisconsin teams punch tickets to Level 2 of the playoffs

Playoff football began on Friday night and many teams from around Northeast Wisconsin advanced to Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM PLAYOFF VICTORIES BY BAY PORT, WEST DE PERE, KAUKAUNA, NEENAH, PULASKI AND BONDUEL!
SCORES FROM AROUND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN:
Oconto Falls 41, Shawano 24
Wrightstown 41, Fuller Collegiate Academy 14
Oakfield 22, De Soto 16
Lakeside Lutheran 46, Berlin 0
Pulaski 41, Ashwaubenon 3
Arrowhead 37, Oshkosh West 0
Durand-Arkansaw 35, Oostburg 6
Bay Port 32, Wausau West 7
Belleville 32, Saint Mary's Springs 21
Bonduel 35, Lancaster 7
Edgewood 58, Ripon 0
Brillion 27, Tomahawk 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 43, Valders 0
Chilton 34, Peshtigo 27 (OT)
Delavan-Darien 42, Campbellsport 13
Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Rhinelander 14
Freedom 54, Black River Falls 14
Appleton North 21, Stevens Point 7
Hilbert 46, Abbotsford 7
Kaukauna 40, Oshkosh North 0
Kewaunee 40, Loyal/Greenwood 7
Kiel 41, Milwaukee Academy of Science 10
Little Chute 51, Denmark 10
Lomira 45, Fall River/Rio 8
Luxemburg-Casco 42, Merrill 14
Manitowoc Lutheran 48, Living Word Lutheran 14
Mayville 27, Amery 24
Medford 42, Green Bay West 0
Menasha 43, Menomonee Falls 22
Neenah 36, De Pere 21
Valley Christian 52, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Winnebago Lutheran 26, New Holstein 13
Notre Dame 63, Germantown 9
Plymouth 35, Onalaska 9
Fall Creek 34, Saint Mary Catholic 7
Saint Croix Falls 51, Random Lake/Ozaukee 13
Stratford 34, Seymour 13
Suring 42, Sevastopol 22
Lourdes Academy 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Aquinas 30, Xavier 6
West De Pere 31, Kimberly 21
Winneconne 45, McFarland 0