Playoff football began on Friday night and many teams from around Northeast Wisconsin advanced to Level 2 of the WIAA playoffs.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM PLAYOFF VICTORIES BY BAY PORT, WEST DE PERE, KAUKAUNA, NEENAH, PULASKI AND BONDUEL!

Friday Night Blitz: Northeast Wisconsin teams punch tickets to Level 2 of the playoffs

SCORES FROM AROUND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN:

Oconto Falls 41, Shawano 24

Wrightstown 41, Fuller Collegiate Academy 14

Oakfield 22, De Soto 16

Lakeside Lutheran 46, Berlin 0

Pulaski 41, Ashwaubenon 3

Arrowhead 37, Oshkosh West 0

Durand-Arkansaw 35, Oostburg 6

Bay Port 32, Wausau West 7

Belleville 32, Saint Mary's Springs 21

Bonduel 35, Lancaster 7

Edgewood 58, Ripon 0

Brillion 27, Tomahawk 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium 43, Valders 0

Chilton 34, Peshtigo 27 (OT)

Delavan-Darien 42, Campbellsport 13

Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Rhinelander 14

Freedom 54, Black River Falls 14

Appleton North 21, Stevens Point 7

Hilbert 46, Abbotsford 7

Kaukauna 40, Oshkosh North 0

Kewaunee 40, Loyal/Greenwood 7

Kiel 41, Milwaukee Academy of Science 10

Little Chute 51, Denmark 10

Lomira 45, Fall River/Rio 8

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Merrill 14

Manitowoc Lutheran 48, Living Word Lutheran 14

Mayville 27, Amery 24

Medford 42, Green Bay West 0

Menasha 43, Menomonee Falls 22

Neenah 36, De Pere 21

Valley Christian 52, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Winnebago Lutheran 26, New Holstein 13

Notre Dame 63, Germantown 9

Plymouth 35, Onalaska 9

Fall Creek 34, Saint Mary Catholic 7

Saint Croix Falls 51, Random Lake/Ozaukee 13

Stratford 34, Seymour 13

Suring 42, Sevastopol 22

Lourdes Academy 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Aquinas 30, Xavier 6

West De Pere 31, Kimberly 21

Winneconne 45, McFarland 0