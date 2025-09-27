FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Neenah takes down Appleton North and is tied atop the FVA with Kimberly

In Week 6 of high school football in Wisconsin, the stakes were high and some teams in vaulted themselves to the top of the standings.

Neenah 29, Appleton North 27

Both teams came into Friday night tied atop the FVA with Kimberly, who took down Hortonville.

(5-1,4-0) Neenah junior quarterback Ashton Van Beek rushed for three rushing touchdowns to lift his team to victory over the (4-2, 3-1) Lightning.

Which sets up a gigantic game on TV32 WACY next Friday as (5-1,4-0) Kimberly will host Neenah, winner will hold the top spot in the conference.

Notre Dame 49, Menasha 14

(6-0,4-0) Tritons junior running back Kingston Allen continues to put himself in the conversation as one of the best running backs in the state. He had 5 rushing touchdowns and over 300 rushing yards in their victory over the (3-3,2-2) Bluejays.

Other scores:

Algoma 30, Sevastopol 28

Fond du Lac 35, Appleton East 0

Pulaski 42, Ashwaubenon 7

Bonduel 34, Mishicot 14

Campbellsport 63, North Fond du Lac 8

New Holstein 28, Chilton 7

Northland Pines 24, Clintonville 0

Oconto Falls 24, Coleman 8

West De Pere 35, De Pere 17

Freedom 40, Denmark 0

Mayville 35, Saint Mary's Springs 0

Gibraltar 52, Gillett 14

Preble 34, Appleton West 16

Bay Port 63, GB Southwest 6

Green Bay West 7, Manitowoc Lincoln 0

Hilbert 21, Brookefield Academy 0

Kimberly 41, Hortonville 7

Kaukauna 48, Oshkosh West 14

Kewaunee 55, Sturgeon Bay 0

Lomira 35, Laconia 0

Marinette 28, Peshtigo 6

Ripon 61, Mauston 8

Waupaca 28, New London 8

Winnebago Lutheran 31, omro 0

Oshkosh North 36, Green Bay East 0

Brillion 22, Roncalli 14

Saint Mary Catholic 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 7

Seymour 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 13

Two Rivers 42, Sheboygan Falls 7

Sheboygan North 28, Sheboygan South 0

Oconto 23, Southern Door 20

Kirl 28, Valders 27

Waupun 60, Wautoma 17

Lourdes Academy 23, Westfield 6

Winneconne 42, Xavier 0

Little Chute 15, Wrightstown 13

