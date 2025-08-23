FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Neenah ices their way to victory over Muskego

The first Friday night of the Wisconsin high school football season did not disappoint. Some thrilling games in the Fox Valley:

Neenah 14, Muskego 13

After falling to Muskego twice last season, Neenah flipped the script in the season opener Friday night, holding on for a 14-13 win.

Ashton Van Beek connected with Matthias Charles for two first-half touchdowns to give the Rockets a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Muskego cut the deficit to one on Joey Shaw’s quarterback sneak in the second half, but the extra point was no good, keeping Neenah ahead.

The Warriors had a chance to win in the final two minutes after an interception, yet a potential game-winning field goal sailed wide, sealing the Rockets’ victory.

The Rockets head to Arrowhead next Friday.

West De Pere 53, Hortonville 22

West De Pere found themselves in an early battle against Hortonville before pulling away to win 53-22.

The Polar Bears tied the game at 14 with less than five minutes left in the first half before the Phantoms put together a pair of quick scoring drives to go into the half up 26-14.

Quarterback Patrick Greisen threw six total touchdowns with three in each half. Judeah Kniskern caught three touchdowns, and Ryan Lutz ran for two scores in a game that was essentially over by the middle of the third quarter.

West De Pere will host Kaukauna next week while Hortonville travels to Pulaski.

Winneconne 14, Seymour 6

The Wolves who came within one game of the D4 state title last year, started off their season on a high-note taking down Little Chute 14-6 in thrilling fashion.

QB Brody Schaffer had two rushing touchdowns for the Wolves. Linebacker Trey Zemke had the play of the game in the fourth quarter, jumping the Little Chute snap and knocking the ball out of quarterback's hands, which his squad would recover.

The Mustangs had a chance to tie it, however. With under 40 seconds to go the had 4th and 3 at the Winneconne 4-yard line, but were stuffed just short of the first down marker.

Other scores:

New Holstein 36, Southern Door 20

Oconomowoc 38, Pulaski 14

Oconto Falls 24, Oconto 0

Omro 13, Green Bay West 0

Preble 10, Oshkosh West 3

Waupun 50, Pardeeville 26

Racine Lutheran 33, Kewaunee 30

Appleton North 21, Mukwonago 6

Sussex Hamilton 42, Kimberly 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 26, Two Rivers 14

Xavier 49, Valders 7

Wrightstown 35, Waupaca 14

Racine St. Catherine's 35, Winnebago Lutheran 0

Amherst 47, St. Mary Catholic 13

Oshkosh North 34, Ashwaubenon 21

Appleton West 55, Green Bay East 22

Fond du Lac 24, Hartford 20

Marinette 51, Clintonville 6

Denmark 30, Shawano 8

Kiel 27, Sheboygan Falls 0

Laconia 21, Ripon 0

Lake COunty Lutheran 28, Saint Mary's Springs 7

Luxemburg-Casco 13, Seymour 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Roncalli 0

