FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Freedom takes down Little Chute for top spot in the NEC

FREEDOM — In a Week 6 battle of undefeated teams coming into Friday night, Freedom had a strong second half to pull past Little Chute, 49-29. The Irish now have sole possession of first place in the NEC.
Freedom junior QB Owen Henkel threw for four touchdowns. He now has 16 touchdowns and only 1 interception on the year.
Neenah took down Appleton North, who came into Friday night as the top dog in the FVA, 21-14. There's now a three-way tie at the top of the conference between Appleton North, Kaukauna and Neenah.
Kaukauna scored 21 unanswered points on Fond du Lac to beat the Cardinals 28-27.
Watch highlights from victories by Freedom, Neenah, Kaukauna & Notre Dame here!
OTHER SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA:
Hortonville 38, Appleton East 14
Bay Port 55, Appleton West 7
Berlin 14, Ripon 0
Bonduel 56, Peshtigo 14
Brillion 43, Two Rivers 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 21, Random Lake/Oostburg 0
Valders 14, Chilton 7
Coleman 61, Clintonville 12
De Pere 28, Green Bay Preble 14
Denmark 53, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 32
Lourdes Academy 47, Dodgeland 0
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 44, Algoma 0
Freedom 49, Little Chute 29
Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 13
Howards Grove 15, Mishicot 8
Kaukauna 28, Fond du Lac 27
Kiel 49, Roncalli 21
Lomira 28, Laconia 13
Luxemburg-Casco 42, Seymour 6
Manitowoc Lutheran 28, Oostburg 0
Oconto 14, Marinette 7
Mayville 42, Saint Mary's Springs 12
Oconto Falls 54, Sturgeon Bay 24
Neenah 21, Appleton North 14
Nekoosa 42, Waupun 15
New London 39, Waupaca 8
Notre Dame 49, Oshkosh North 0
Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 62, Gibraltar 6
Campbellsport 50, North Fond du Lac 14
Oshkosh West 21, Kimberly 11
Hilbert 44, Reedsville 13
Saint Mary Catholic 16, New Holstein 13
Sevastopol 60, Oneida Nation 12
Wrightstown 49, Sheboygan Falls 0
Menasha 42, Sheboygan North 2
Sheboygan South 29, Green Bay East 12
Kewaunee 48, Southern Door 0
Valley Christian 28, Suring 22
West De Pere 35, Pulaski 10
Winneconne 17, Xavier 16