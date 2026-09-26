FREEDOM — In a Week 6 battle of undefeated teams coming into Friday night, Freedom had a strong second half to pull past Little Chute, 49-29. The Irish now have sole possession of first place in the NEC.

Freedom junior QB Owen Henkel threw for four touchdowns. He now has 16 touchdowns and only 1 interception on the year.

Neenah took down Appleton North, who came into Friday night as the top dog in the FVA, 21-14. There's now a three-way tie at the top of the conference between Appleton North, Kaukauna and Neenah.

Kaukauna scored 21 unanswered points on Fond du Lac to beat the Cardinals 28-27.

Watch highlights from victories by Freedom, Neenah, Kaukauna & Notre Dame here!

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Freedom takes down Little Chute for top spot in the NEC

OTHER SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA:

Hortonville 38, Appleton East 14

Bay Port 55, Appleton West 7

Berlin 14, Ripon 0

Bonduel 56, Peshtigo 14

Brillion 43, Two Rivers 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 21, Random Lake/Oostburg 0

Valders 14, Chilton 7

Coleman 61, Clintonville 12

De Pere 28, Green Bay Preble 14

Denmark 53, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 32

Lourdes Academy 47, Dodgeland 0

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 44, Algoma 0

Freedom 49, Little Chute 29

Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 13

Howards Grove 15, Mishicot 8

Kaukauna 28, Fond du Lac 27

Kiel 49, Roncalli 21

Lomira 28, Laconia 13

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Seymour 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 28, Oostburg 0

Oconto 14, Marinette 7

Mayville 42, Saint Mary's Springs 12

Oconto Falls 54, Sturgeon Bay 24

Neenah 21, Appleton North 14

Nekoosa 42, Waupun 15

New London 39, Waupaca 8

Notre Dame 49, Oshkosh North 0

Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 62, Gibraltar 6

Campbellsport 50, North Fond du Lac 14

Oshkosh West 21, Kimberly 11

Hilbert 44, Reedsville 13

Saint Mary Catholic 16, New Holstein 13

Sevastopol 60, Oneida Nation 12

Wrightstown 49, Sheboygan Falls 0

Menasha 42, Sheboygan North 2

Sheboygan South 29, Green Bay East 12

Kewaunee 48, Southern Door 0

Valley Christian 28, Suring 22

West De Pere 35, Pulaski 10

Winneconne 17, Xavier 16

