DE PERE (NBC 26) — From dominating on the mound to now roaming the St. Norbert dugout, Maddie Fink, a 2023 graduate and former star pitcher for UW-Oshkosh softball team, has quickly risen up the college coaching ranks to become the head coach of the Green Knights.

“It’s one of those things that I wake up every morning and I get to do what I love, so it’s pretty sweet,” Fink said.

Originally not planning to play softball in college, Fink found her way to UW-Oshkosh, where she flourished, being named WIAC Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and earning First Team All-Conference honors twice.

“Everything that happened at Oshkosh and the memories I made and the people I met have gotten me to this point, and I’m incredibly grateful and just feel so lucky to have that,” she added.

WATCH FINK TALK ABOUT HER JOURNEY HERE!

Former UW-Oshkosh star Maddie Fink aims to revitalize St. Norbert softball program

Last year, Fink served as an assistant coach for the Green Knights under longtime head coach JoAnn Krueger. During that season, she says Krueger helped her realize that players are more than just their stats.

Drawing from her playing days at Oshkosh, she hopes to bring the grit characteristic of Titans head coach Scott Beyer’s teams.

“I’d like to say that I’ve calmed down a little bit,” Fink said. “As a player, I was incredibly competitive in the games, and as a coach I am the same way.”

Players expressed excitement upon learning Fink was getting the head coaching position and have already noticed a big difference in how she runs the program.

“She’s a very determined coach and wants to change our program, which she has,” Junior Grendel Sprong said. “We’re already doing a lot better this time than we were last year. We’re all being intentional with everything and holding everyone accountable. It’s no days off, just go, go, go.”

“She makes sure everything has a purpose in practice, and I think that’s really helpful because going into the games, we bring that mindset over,” added sophomore Magdeline Hanmann.

Fink, who took over a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2021, says her main focus is changing the team’s culture.

“Really just doing things for each other, staying accountable for each other and just seeing where that takes us because I’m a big believer that when talent meets talent—culture wins,” she explained.

Leading the team to a 9-7 start, Fink has already matched last season’s win total, and her players are eager to pursue their first conference title since 2017.

“It’ll be awesome when that comes, and it will come—whether it’s this year, next year, or a few years down the road—it’ll be great to bring it home again,” Fink said.

