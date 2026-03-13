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Former Packer strikes deal with Panthers

Rasheed Walker
Gary McCullough/AP
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) lines up on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Green Bay defeated the Jaguars 30-27. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Rasheed Walker
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Former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker reportedly has a new home. According to multiple reports, Walker has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth about $10 million.

Walker, a seventh round selection out of Penn State in the 2022 draft, made 48 starts in his four years with the Green & Gold. This past season Walker struggled, as he gave up 7 sacks according to ESPN and committed 7 penalties according to The Football Database. Now he takes a prove-it deal in hopes of earning better contract next year.

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