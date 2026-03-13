Former Packer strikes deal with Panthers

Former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker reportedly has a new home. According to multiple reports, Walker has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth about $10 million.

Sources: The #Panthers are signing former #Packers LT Rasheed Walker to a 1-year deal worth about $10M. pic.twitter.com/Ikgz3q8XR6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2026

Walker, a seventh round selection out of Penn State in the 2022 draft, made 48 starts in his four years with the Green & Gold. This past season Walker struggled, as he gave up 7 sacks according to ESPN and committed 7 penalties according to The Football Database. Now he takes a prove-it deal in hopes of earning better contract next year.