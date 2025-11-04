Former Badgers star Davis looks to revive NBA career with Wisconsin Herd

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Less than four years ago, former Wisconsin Badgers star Johnny Davis was the tenth overall pick of the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Now, Davis is back in his home state in the G-league with the Wisconsin Herd, trying to get back to the NBA to play for the Bucks - the team he grew up rooting for.

"I was really excited, obviously I'm from here," Davis said. "It always feels good to be back."

"He obviously has a lot of roots in the state of Wisconsin. I anticipate him being a fan favorite this year," Herd GM Arte Culver, who acquired Davis in a trade with the Westchester Knicks last month, said Tuesday.

There were high expectations for Davis coming out of college that, so far, he hasn't lived up to. He says, looking back on it, when he got into the NBA he didn't do everything he should have to live up to those expectations.

"I didn't really understand how much it took or what it took to actually stay in the league," he said. "They say getting to the league is easy — staying in the league is harder."

Davis has struggled shooting the ball. He's a 39 percent career shooter, including only 27 percent from three-point range and 56 percent from the free-throw line.

Davis averaged 3.5 points in 11 minutes per game with Washington over nearly three seasons. He was traded to the Grizzlies last February and was waived two weeks later without playing in a game.

"Shooting is a big piece now in the NBA — pretty much around the world — and he knows that," Herd head coach Beno Udrih said. "He's been working on it — knocking down threes."

Davis says he needs to be more of a willing shooter.

"There are times where I'll turn down open shots," the former college All-American said. "I'll say feeling more confident and letting it fly."

Udrih said Davis will get a lot of usage, so he will have plenty of chances to grow his game.

"I hope we can give him an opportunity to showcase his talent again so he can go to the NBA," Udrih said.

"At the end of the day it's still just basketball," Davis said. "I'm just glad I'm able to lace up my shoes and go out there and perform every night."

Johnny's dad, Mark Davis, played for the Bucks in 1989. Johnny said his dad started him on this journey, so to get to play for the Bucks like he did would be something special.