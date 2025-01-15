Former Badgers running back Montee Ball selected for College Football Hall of Fame

Montee Ball had a prolific career running the ball for the Badgers, setting several records over his four-year Wisconsin career.

For his efforts, the two-time All-American (2011, 2012) has been named an inductee for the class of 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.

Ball rushed for 5,140 yards and 77 touchdowns, a program record, for the Badgers and holds multiple NCAA records.

He set a Wisconsin, Big Ten and tied an NCAA record in 2011 by scoring 39 touchdowns on his way to winning Big Ten Most Valuable Player and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Ball has the third most rushing yards in Wisconsin history behind Ron Dayne and Jonathan Taylor.