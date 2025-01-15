Watch Now
Former Badgers running back Montee Ball selected for College Football Hall of Fame

Andy Manis/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin's Montee Ball celebrates a touchdown run against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers are hungry after consecutive Rose Bowl losses and they have Ball, one of the nation's best running backs. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Posted

Montee Ball had a prolific career running the ball for the Badgers, setting several records over his four-year Wisconsin career.

For his efforts, the two-time All-American (2011, 2012) has been named an inductee for the class of 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.

Ball rushed for 5,140 yards and 77 touchdowns, a program record, for the Badgers and holds multiple NCAA records.

He set a Wisconsin, Big Ten and tied an NCAA record in 2011 by scoring 39 touchdowns on his way to winning Big Ten Most Valuable Player and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Ball has the third most rushing yards in Wisconsin history behind Ron Dayne and Jonathan Taylor.

