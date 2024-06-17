For second straight year bicyclists from around the world compete at Tour De Pere

DE PERE — Some of the top bicyclists from around the world returned for the second straight year to race at Tour De Pere. It's one of the 11 racing stops that are a part of Tour of America's Dairyland.

"It's a pretty cool place," said Gabriel Acaba who is from Puerto Rico, but currently lives in Milwaukee. "After this, I'm going to go for a spin and see what De Pere is all about."

The race had about 500 participants from 48 states and 15 different countries. A couple of thousand spectators were projected to take in the event. Monday's races were a good way to show off the city.

"It's exciting," said Tina Quigley, the executive director of Definitely De Pere, who put on the event. "I mean it really really is and not only to the racers, but also I think to the people that are coming throughout the region just to kind of spend their time in downtown De Pere and taking in all the wonderful business that we have."