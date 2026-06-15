Fond du Lac’s state tournament run ends in Division 1 quarterfinal

GRAND CHUTE — The Fond du Lac Cardinals were one of two teams from a potent FVA conference to make the WIAA Division 1 Boys State baseball tournament.

Unfortunately, for No. 5 Fond du Lac, which was making its 14th tournament appearance in program history, the Cardinals ran into a very good No. 4 Madison Memorial team in the quarterfinals and fell 8-4.

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Fond du Lac’s state run cut short by Madison Memorial in Division 1 quarterfinal

The Spartans did all their damage on offense in the first two innings, scoring three in the first and putting up another five in the second.

"The guys competed the entire game," said Cardinals head coach Jason Schneider, who is in his second year at the helm. "Obviously, the first two innings were a little shaky for us and didn't really go our way, but Madison Memorial had a good team, and they obviously came ready a lot better than us. The boys battled. I can't be more proud."

The Cardinals made it 8-4 in the sixth inning when senior catcher Jack Brenner hit a grounder with two men on and the Spartans' third baseman air-mailed the throw to first, allowing both runners to score. However, they could not get any closer.

Brenner, who hit five homers and had a .417 batting average this season, will head to Oklahoma to compete in the SEC next year.

"Jack's got a very, very bright career coming ahead of him, whether he goes to Oklahoma or whatever team he gets drafted with," Schneider said. "I mean, he's going to be getting better. He's going to ask questions. He's going to do what he's got to do as a star. I'm definitely going to be following him."

However, with the MLB draft coming up in July, Brenner said if his name is called, he will forego college ball.

"I got the (MLB draft) combine coming up here on the 22nd, and then after that we have the draft," Brenner said. "If I don't get drafted, then I'm going to Oklahoma."

For Brenner, he tried to soak in every moment with his squad on Monday before the season came to a close. Brenner was one of 13 seniors on the team.

"I was just trying to take it all in every moment just to remember the days that I was able to play with my best friends and just play the game," he said.

