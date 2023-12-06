Exclusive one-on-one with Simone Biles on the Olympics, life in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — In her return to competitive gymnastics after focusing on her mental health, Simone Biles is putting bowing out of four individual events in the Tokyo Games behind her and getting ready for Paris 2024.

Reporter Lance Allan asked, "What is it like for you now, ramping up to what could be?"

"Yes, it's a lot different now because I have a little bit different priorities outside of the gym," Simone Biles says. "I try to come here and support my husband as much as possible. But then as soon as I get home, it's training all the time. So, it's fun but it's different but it's nice to get away and be able to support something other than gymnastics and my atmosphere."

Allan said, "Chellsie Memmel is from our area. I've covered her since she was around 12."

"Yes, we talk about Milwaukee a lot!" Biles said.

Allan asked, "She's one of the best. I always say what she did, to help her team win silver, was one of the toughest things I've ever seen an athlete do. Is that what you all go through, and you understand what Chellsie, everybody goes through?"

"Yes, and now she leads Team USA and we're so grateful to have her," Biles says. "Especially because she's been through exactly what we've been through before, and so it's just really nice. It's nice to have a good head on your shoulders and Chellsie's the best. So we love her and it's even better that she's from this area, so she's familiar so she gives me all the 'recs.' I appreciate her."

Biles says success to her is different than it was before. She has four gold medals, a silver, and two bronze. She's married to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. But considered the goat of gymnastics, how should she approach the future?

Allan asked, "What's left out there for you? What's the goal?"

"What the goal is, is next year obviously everybody is gunning for Paris," Biles said. "So I think as an athlete? Everybody, that's a big dream come true to be able to compete at the Olympics for their country, so hopefully that will be the end goal but just taking it one day at a time."

Allan asked, "And go Pack go, huh?"

"Go Pack go!" Biles replied.

Biles goat hat is made by Jeff Kahlow, a Fond du Lac man who usually dresses up as Frozen Tundra Man, and made a tiger hat for a Tiger Woods super fan at Whistling Straits one year that Tiger laughed and signed.