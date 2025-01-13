Watch Now
Ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will not return to Cowboys, per reports

The Bears and Saints are expected to be top suitors for McCarthy, according to ESPN.
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is out as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys after his contract expired, according to multiple reports.

ESPN was first to report the news. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the two sides never engaged to discuss a new deal, and McCarthy is now set to become a free agent.

Right now, the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints are the top candidates to land the former Packers head coach.

McCarthy spent five seasons as the Cowboys' head coach, leading them to a 49-35 record in the regular season, but only had a 1-3 record in the playoffs. This included a Wild Card loss to the Packers following the 2023 season.

McCarthy took as over the Packers' head coach in 2006, and coached in Green Bay for 13 seasons. He led the team to a victory in Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers fired McCarthy in 2018. He went 125-77-2 in the regular season, and 10-8 in the playoffs with Green Bay.

