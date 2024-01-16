Dwyane Wade announces $3 million gift to Marquette University; new practice facility court to bear his name

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University legend and NBA champion Dwyane Wade is making a $3 million gift to his alma mater, the university announced Monday.

Wade's gift was announced at Monday's Villanova vs. Marquette game at Fiserv Forum.

A video played in the arena said Wade's gift would "grow literacy and scholarships," as well as help pay for a new practice facility for the men's basketball team.

To honor Wade and his legacy, Marquette also announced that the new practice facility's court would be called "Dwyane Wade Court."

Watch the video announcement from Marquette below:

“Marquette shaped me into the person I am today. It means a great deal to me and my family to be able to give back to take the university to the next level,” Wade said. “My hope is to continue to transform lives through higher education."

“Dwyane has been an inspiration across the world, and his legacy is so much bigger than basketball,” President Michael R. Lovell said. “We are proud of the way Dwyane represents our Marquette mission. His generous gift will make a major impact on the lives of our current students as well as future generations, and it will significantly elevate our men’s basketball program.”