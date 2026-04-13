Doc Rivers will not return as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN reports

MILWAUKEE — Doc Rivers will not return as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN on Sunday evening.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Bucks will pay our Rivers on his eight-figure salary for his final year on the 2026-27 deal.

The Bucks and Rivers are currently discussing whether or not he will move to an advisory role in the organization, the sources said.

AP Photo/Aaron Gash Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts during an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Milwaukee.

According to ESPN, team sources said that there was a disconnect between Rivers and players throughout the season, including instances that "rubbed the locker room the wrong way."

Rivers took over as head coach in January 2024, replacing Adrian Griffin.

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