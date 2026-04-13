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Doc Rivers will not return as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN reports

Doc Rivers will not return as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN on Sunday evening.
AP source: 76ers set to hire Rivers as new coach
Jack Dempsey/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers watches during the second quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Rivers to become their new coach. Rivers reached a deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try to lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Sixers had not formally announced the move. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
AP source: 76ers set to hire Rivers as new coach
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Doc Rivers will not return as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN on Sunday evening.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Bucks will pay our Rivers on his eight-figure salary for his final year on the 2026-27 deal.

The Bucks and Rivers are currently discussing whether or not he will move to an advisory role in the organization, the sources said.

Clippers Bucks Basketball
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts during an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Milwaukee.

According to ESPN, team sources said that there was a disconnect between Rivers and players throughout the season, including instances that "rubbed the locker room the wrong way."

Rivers took over as head coach in January 2024, replacing Adrian Griffin.

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